Flying The Star back at her favourite course

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) WOODLAND RETREAT was well supported on debut on the Poly but found one better. She could make amends. (3) ONLY HEARTS is her biggest threat. This filly was a promising second first-up. She was caught late on a wet ground. The well-bred (4) ADITI showed good pace in Only Hearts' race and finished third as the beaten favourite. Expect improvement. Watch out for the first-timers, especially (5) BAUBLES AND BEADS, who is bred for speed.

RACE 2 (1,100M)

Nice race with a bunch of well-bred first-timers to make it interesting. (3) GLADATORIAN may be the one to attract the support, as he is a well-bred son of Vercingetorix. (1) QUESTION MASTER and (5) IRON MONGER should be precocious. Watch the betting. (11) SUPERIOR FORCE has not disgraced himself in two starts. The colt could get into the picture if not minding the switch from Greyville to Scottsville. (12) COLOUR OF MONEY was the beaten favourite on debut. He could improve, especially if the going is fast.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

Trainer Michael Roberts has been in good form. His partnership with the promising apprentice Rachel Venniker has yielded results. (12) NOBLE STORM could be their next successful runner, as her form is decent. She has run well at this venue. She finished behind (13) WINTER JOURNEY but had excuses. She gets a 2.5kg claim. Winter Journey should prefer a longer trip. (7) RUN AGAIN, who made a fair debut at this course, is a bigger threat. She could have made big improvement. (16) LADY MACBETH is getting better with racing. Watch out.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(5) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE has had good draws but has not capitalised. Still, he has run decent races. He may just appreciate this track with its longer straight. (3) PASHTUNWALI ran a bit below par last time but might have just needed it. From a good gate, he could take advantage. He finished ahead of (12) WINTER AIR, who was an impressive winner in his second start and could have more to come. (7) MASTER VISION can score an overdue win in this distance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) GO MAN GO was knocking on the door before a rest. He races fresh and has pole position, so should have every chance. (8) VIA SALARIA will make it hard for him, though. He also looks due and is back at his favourite course. (4) SPRING HIGH is in good form and should appreciate being back over 1,400m. (10) MR GONZALES won a nice race last time but is in a stronger field. Still, he cannot be ruled out.

RACE 6 (1,000M) (5)

FLYING THE STAR is back at her happy hunting ground. She should give a good account if not minding the drop in distance. (3) MISS LIALAH is coming out of a good-form race, in which she did not finish far behind the winner. She was also cut in the race. However, she is dropping to the minimum trip and will have a bit more to do at the business end. (8) ANCIENT EPIC maintained her form out of the maidens with a solid second in a stronger race. She rates as the one to beat. (10) STING RAY, (1) SCENT OF A WOMAN and (11) LUNA ECLIPSE have claims.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(13) AFTER THE RAIN set powerful fractions in the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate. Back home at Scottsville, he could maintain his unbeaten record. But this is quite a race with plenty more classy individuals to take on. (4) MOUNT PLEASANT was eye-catching in his penultimate start. Like After The Rain, he found 1,600m a bit far last time. He could bounce back. (7) SOCRATES would be deserving after a string of top efforts. (14) PEARL OF ASIA, (1) FULL BLAST and (11) SPYDAS CORNER can do it, too.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(13) CYBER TIME has the form but not the draw. He has been brought along steadily and has not let his side down. But he will have to pull out all stops to open his account from Gate 13. (11) NAPOLEON has also been given a task from a wide gate. He is still learning and has room for improvement. (10) NTABAZONDI was expected to make progress second-up but had to avoid a fallen horse. He needs to be taken seriously as this longer straight must suit. (4) COUNTRY ICE, (5) LIKETHECLAPPERS and (9) THUNDER MASALA could show more.