Floyd vows to 'entertain' in comeback fight on Dec 31

TOKYO • Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr announced yesterday that he will come out of retirement to fight Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The American also revealed at a news conference that he had signed with Japanese mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion company Rizin Fighting Federation, but the details of the deal were not disclosed.

The 41-year-old, who won world titles in five different weight divisions, out-boxed Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor in his last fight in August last year.

That victory improved his boxing record to a perfect 50-0, but the format or rules for his meeting with Nasukawa have not been specified yet.

Mayweather, who said the terms of the fight would be decided in the coming weeks, posted a teaser photo on his Instagram feed at the weekend, showing him wearing kickboxing gloves.

"I want to give the people what they want - blood, sweat and tears," he told reporters in Tokyo, at the same time promoting the cross-code bout as an expansion of his businesses to Asia. "It's always been a goal of mine to go outside out of the US and display my talent. The world has never seen Mayweather compete in (Japan)."

Nasukawa competes in both MMA and pure kickboxing. He has won all four of his MMA fights.

The 20-year-old Japanese, who is described in the press release as "perhaps the best combat sports prospect (Japan) has ever seen", boasts a 27-0 record but has never competed as a professional boxer.

He called it an "easy decision" to accept the offer to face Mayweather.

"I don't care what the rules are. I want to be the man who changes history. I'll do that with these fists, with one punch - just watch," said Nasukawa.

Mayweather, who stopped McGregor in the 10th round last year after coming out of a two-year retirement for a lucrative US$275 million (S$380 million) payday, had been flirting with the idea of a rematch.

The American arrives at Rizin with no grappling background to speak of, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu - the martial art that forms the backbone of MMA exchanges - cannot be perfected quickly.

A black belt in the sport can take up to 10 years to acquire.

"I'm not really worried about the weight class or rules - it's about me displaying my skills against another skilful fighter. I just want to entertain," he insisted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS