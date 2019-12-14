Floorballers lose, but finish a best-ever 12th at world championship

Singapore achieved a best-ever 12th position following the conclusion of their Women's World Floorball Championship campaign yesterday. The Singaporeans (including Jerelee Ong, pictured) lost 3-1 to Australia in their final game in Neuchatel. They had finished bottom in 2015 and 2017. This edition also featured 16 teams, including four from Asia - the others being Australia, Japan and Thailand. The result marks the end of a busy month for the team, who had captured the SEA Games gold on Dec 1 before flying to Switzerland for the world tournament. They had beaten Thailand, Australia and the United States to top Group D before losing to Germany and Denmark in the play-offs.