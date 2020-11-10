Floorball: U-19 men's team to miss out on world c'ship after qualifying event in S'pore canned

SINGAPORE - The qualification event for Asia-Oceania for the Men's U19 World Floorball Championship (WFC) will not be held in Singapore from Jan 11 to 16 next year, as the Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) announced on Tuesday (Oct 10) its decision to cancel the event owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

This means that the national men's Under-19 floorball team, who were initially supposed to compete in the tournament, will miss out on a chance to qualify for the April 28-May 2 world championship in Brno, Czech Republic.

The qualification event was initially scheduled for October 12-17 but was postponed to early next year before it was called off.

As a result, the International Floorball Federation (IFF) announced that the top three teams in Asia-Oceania - Japan (world No. 15), New Zealand (16) and Australia (20) - would gain direct entry into the competition.

Singapore, ranked 31st in the world, is fourth in the region, followed by unranked China.

The pandemic has seen live sports events in Singapore canned or postponed, with only mixed martial arts promotion One Championship earning the nod to host two events in October - one behind closed doors and the other with 250 spectators.

There were strict measures in place for both events, including frequent testing (four each for overseas-based fighters), while fans attending the Oct 30 fight at the Singapore Indoor Stadium were required to take an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) on the event day and produce a valid negative ART certificate before they were able to enter the venue.