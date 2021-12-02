Floorball: S'pore women finish 14th at World C'ships; men's team to compete next

SINGAPORE - A 2-1 defeat by Estonia on Thursday (Dec 2) saw Singapore finish 14th at the Women's World Floorball Championship (WFC) in Uppsala, Sweden.

World No. 14 Singapore struck the first blow in the first period at the IFU Arena, with Angela Model's low drive finding its way past Estonia goalkeeper Ormak Saskia in the 13th minute.

But Estonia, who are ranked 11th, drew level three minutes later through captain Kati Kutisaar.

After a goalless second period, Milja Alanko clinched the winning goal for Estonia during a power play four minutes into the third period.

This is Singapore's second consecutive loss to Estonia at the Women's WFC in Sweden. Their first meeting last Saturday ended 4-3 to Estonia.

While Singapore did not match their historic 12th-place finish achieved at the 2019 WFC, it was their second best performance at the tournament.

With the women's team wrapping up their world championship campaign on Thursday, head coach Lim Jin Quan will now turn his attention to the men's team, whose competition starts on Friday in Helsinki, Finland.

It will be the team's first international outing since the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines and it will also be captain Syazni Ramlee's last as he prepares to step down after 13 years in the national side.

The 30-year-old had been contemplating retirement to spend more time with his family and had his mind set on stepping down after last year's Men's World Floorball Championship.

When the Covid-19 pandemic caused the competition to be pushed back to 2021, Syazni, who is a full-time floorball coach, decided to stay on and compete in the Dec 3 to 11 world championship.

His decision to remain in the team for another year did not come without its sacrifices as juggling his coaching sessions in the day with training at night meant that he would often reach home past 11pm.

On why he put his retirement on hold, Syazni said: "I wanted to end it well, I didn't want to end it without a last competition. Even though there weren't many competitions in the previous two years, I felt that it was just a proper way to end my journey."

Syazni started playing floorball at the age of 13, before he was first called up to the senior team four years later.

Since then, he has made 54 appearances for Singapore, competing in tournaments such as the men's WFC, SEA Games and Asia Oceania Cup.

With a new generation of players coming through, the floorball coach felt that it was the right time to leave the team.

He said: "It's a good time for me to step down because I see that it's time for the younger generation to rise.

"I want to give the younger players the opportunity to get more exposure and develop for the future of floorball."

Syazni hopes to end his floorball career on a high at his fifth WFC, where world No. 16 Singapore are in Group D with Estonia (10th), Canada (11th) and Philippines (35th).

Singapore finished 16th at the last four editions and Syazni hopes that they will be able to do better this time.

He said: "For me personally, top 12 is still possible but to better the rankings from the previous competitions is good enough for me.

"But whatever position, as long as the team does well and works hard, who knows? We may see ourselves in the top 12."

Assistant coach Sonia Chia added: "Team preparation has been good. Given that we have not competed in the last two years, we are looking forward to playing some games in Helsinki."

Also in Europe for the World Championships are Singaporean referees Sharil Ismail, Oswind Suriya, Carmen Teo and Lin Binbin.