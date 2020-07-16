Floorball: Singapore national body achieves IPC status, thanks anonymous donor for $8,888 gift

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) announced on Thursday (July 16) that it has attained Institutions of a Public Character (IPC) status.

This means the SFA can issue tax-deductible receipts to well-wishers for any amount of donation.

An SFA spokesman explained how this helps their national teams programmes, and said: "With every donation, the SFA is able to apply for a matching grant from Sport Singapore and this defrays overseas competition expenses.

"Meanwhile, donors are able to claim tax relief from their assessable income based on the amount donated, at prevailing deduction rate."

The SFA also expressed its appreciation for the $8,888 it received from an anonymous donor during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks ago, it had shared on Facebook its partnership extension with apparel sponsor Thorb until December 2021. Thorb has kitted the national men's team since 2017, and the women's team since 2018. The men's team were silver medallists at last year's SEA Games while the women were champions.

The men's team are currently preparing for the Dec 4-12 World Floorball Championship in Helsinki, Finland. They have been drawn into Group D alongside Canada, Australia and Japan.