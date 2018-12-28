Floorball: Our Tampines Hub to host The Final Battle - ActiveSG Floorball Showdown on Dec 31

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Floorball Association and the ActiveSG Floorball Club will jointly organise The Final Battle - ActiveSG Floorball Showdown on Dec 31 at Our Tampines Hub.

Close to 500 participants, in 77 teams, have signed up across eight categories - Under-13 boys and girls, U-15 boys and girls, U-18 boys and girls, men's open and mixed open - with matches taking place from noon to midnight on New Year's Eve.

National players and coaches will also conduct a learn-to-play session from 5.30pm-6.30pm, and participants are welcome to stay and count down to the new year.