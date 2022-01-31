Floorball body hit by AGM allegations

A complaint alleging improprieties by the Singapore Floorball Association's (SFA) key leaders has been lodged with the International Floorball Federation Ethics Committee (IFF ETC), Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the National Council of Social Service.

Rudy Pierre Low, the owner of four local floorball clubs who was team manager of the national men's squad in 2012, alleged that SFA general manager Wendy Kuan had tampered with the election process in the run-up to the association's annual general meeting (AGM) in September.