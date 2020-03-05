Floorball: Accounting firm Nexia TS puts in another $20,000 in sponsorship for national women's team

Local accounting firm Nexia TS continues to be the major partner for the Singapore women's floorball team after renewing its $20,000 sponsorship for another year till 2021.

On continuing their successful relationship since 2017, Henry Tan, Nexia TS' Group CEO and chief innovation officer, said: "Their ability to perform in the international sports arena shows their readiness to take on bigger challenges as they have consistently achieved an impressive track record.

"Dedication to excellence is crucial for both the women's team and the firm; their success has greatly enhanced the firm's branding campaigns."

The $80,000 total financial support given by Nexia TS is part of the One TeamSG fund, created for Team Singapore supporters to contribute to boosting the high performance sport systems for local athletes.

"We are honoured to have the continued support from Nexia TS for the Singapore's national women's floorball team," said Kenneth Ho, president of the Singapore Floorball Association.

"This partnership is important to both the women's team and the association as we showcase the great sport and dedicated athletes that Singapore has to the world."

Wendy Kuan, the SFA's general manager, said: "The team will be going for their second Women's Asia-Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup in Kuala Lumpur this September and the World Floorball Championship which are scheduled to take place in December next year.

"They will be going for the World Floorball Championship regional qualification event in January next year... participation in overseas competition is not 100 per cent funded by SportSG."

Financial support from Nexia TS, though primarily for the team's airfare and accommodation, will also be used to raise awareness of the ActiveSG- Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) League.

"The support from Nexia TS will enable us to have live streaming to profile and bring out the awareness of the league as well as to reach out to the community" Kuan added, referring to live streaming of selected men's and women's league matches from April to September.

Last year, the women's team retained their gold medal at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines and achieved their highest-ever placing of 12th at the World Floorball Championship. The team were crowned champions at the Women's Asia Oceania Floorball Cup in 2018.