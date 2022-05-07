Fleet feet and cool head push teen Louis to succeed

It was a superlative athletic effort, and an equally brilliant celebration to match.

In the 400m hurdles final at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Hong Kong in 2019, Marc Brian Louis found himself in fourth place after bounding over the penultimate hurdle. After clearing the last, he was third.

He was still about five metres behind race leader Fahad Al-Abdulla of Qatar with about 40m left. But the Singaporean, then 16, was far from defeated.

"As I cleared that last hurdle I remember I was gaining a bit (on Al-Abdulla in the next lane) and so I thought, 'I actually can catch up'," he told The Straits Times.

With an almighty push, he turned on the afterburners and surged beyond his rivals to cross the finish line first. He had won Singapore's first, and to date, only gold medal at the Asian youth championships.

As his strides slowed to a halt, Louis raised his arms to the sky. Then he hunched over. And as the gravity of his achievement sank in, he collapsed onto his knees and buried his face into the track.

"At that point, I couldn't believe it," he said. "I was asking myself, 'Is it actually true? Did I win?'"

That spontaneous, raw outpouring of emotion partly stemmed from his journey in track and field, which has not always been straightforward. He has gone from casual school athlete to talented prospect, to almost giving up the sport before rediscovering his fire for it.

Becoming an Asian youth champion was the biggest validation yet for the soft-spoken speedster.

As he prepares to make his SEA Games bow in Hanoi next week, Louis singled out the triumph in Hong Kong as the moment which crystallised his focus in sport.

In the Vietnamese capital, however, Louis will not leap over hurdles. Instead, he will crouch over the starting line of the 100m dash as Singapore's most exciting sprinting prospect in decades.