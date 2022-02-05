Flawless Chen lays down marker

BEIJING • Strongly fancied Nathan Chen laid old demons to rest with a blistering start to his Olympics campaign in Beijing yesterday, as the figure skating competition kicked off.

The American scored a personal best to beat Japan's Shoma Uno in the men's singles short programme of the team event. The other team events will take place tomorrow and Monday.

The score of 111.71 was just 0.11 points off the highest recorded for a short programme - which is held by Uno's compatriot Yuzuru Hanyu, Chen's main rival in the individual event.

Chen had a disastrous short programme at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games that dashed his hopes of gold, winning just a team bronze.

Asked yesterday if he had now banished those bitter memories, the 22-year-old said: "You learn the most from your mistakes.

"I don't think I'd be able to be here without having had that experience... rather than that being a demon, that was a very helpful learning experience."

Uno, the 2018 singles silver medallist, scored 105.46 - also a personal best - for his controlled performance to an oboe concerto. But it was not enough to beat Chen, who was magnetic waltzing across the ice to Charles Aznavour's La Boheme.

With Hanyu, 27, not entered in the team event in order to solely focus on becoming the first man to win three individual Olympic gold medals since Swede Gillis Grafstrom won gold in 1920, 1924 and 1928, Chen is expected to lead the United States to glory here.

However, he is not getting carried away, saying: "I might not be the most emotive person, but deep down, I'm genuinely happy."

The US came third in pairs but placed first in the rhythm dance section.

With three of eight events now finished, they are currently in the overall lead, followed by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and hosts China, whose mixed pair of Han Cong and Sui Wenjing set a world record of 82.83, eclipsing the mark previously set by Russians Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov.

"I don't think we were surprised to be leading, looking at our roster," said US skater Evan Bates.

The men's individual event will start next Tuesday. Hanyu has yet to be seen in public in Beijing but the Japanese Skating Federation has tweeted a video of him promising to perform an unprecedented quadruple axel at the Games.

No skater has ever landed one in competition, but Chen believes if anyone can do it, it will be the "Ice Prince".

"I'm honoured to be alive at the same time as him. It's pretty crazy what he's doing... It's been a really great adventure and journey for me to have someone like him to share the ice with," he said.

The Capital Indoor Stadium was mostly empty due to Covid-19 restrictions, with about 300 spectators cheering the skaters on, sitting a seat apart from one another.

In women's ice hockey, the under-manned ROC claimed a plucky 5-2 win over Switzerland in their opening game, despite having six players in isolation after positive Covid-19 tests.

John Morris and Rachel Homan ramped up Canada's bid to retain the mixed doubles curling title by beating Switzerland 7-5 - in a rematch of the 2018 final - and China 8-6.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS