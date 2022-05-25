Flashfast gallops real well for Nunes

They backed him down to prohibitive odds - $11 at the off - but he burnt a hole in their pockets.

Nunes rode him hell for leather, but he got a check near the 1,000m mark and ran about in the straight.

That day, Bingo Master beat him to the money.

Trainer Donna Logan would have been disappointed. So, too, Nunes.

We reckon Logan would have - since that last run - worked on Flashfast. With improvement, he could be the one you want to have your money on in the Restricted Maiden contest over the mile.

Wawasan deserves to have more to his name than that one win from 20 starts.

Nunes partnered him in his last two races and they finished second and third.

Both times, Wawasan had to race wide without cover.

If the barrier draw is kind to him on Saturday, he could reward his connections with his second win.

Trained by Desmond Koh, Wawasan is down to contest the Class 5 sprint over the flying 1,000m.

Takhi is another who deserves better.

When partnered by Nunes in his last race a fortnight ago, Takhi received no favours in the running.

He eventually finished fourth in that race won by Sun Rectitude.

Nunes rode him in a trial on May 5 and Takhi produced enough to win that hit-out by a length.

That, after disputing the lead with Dabble.

His only win in 22 outings was more than two years ago.

If anyone can rekindle the desire in this eight-time runner-up, it would be Nunes, who has ridden him only once in a race.

Then there is Boy Xander.

Trainer Jason Lim will tell you that he is a good horse to have in the yard.

Twice in four outings, he beat his rivals. Troy See rode him when winning on debut in February last year and Nunes did the steering in his latest success early last month.

Forget Boy Xander's last run two weeks later.

Nunes explained that he was concerned with his horse's action over the concluding stages.

A vet's check revealed that Boy Xander had, indeed, returned lame.

He was sent back to the trials last week and Nunes partnered him to run third behind Wecando.

Since February, Nunes has been riding the four-year-old in all of his races and trials.

He must know that Boy Xander has more to offer.

Perhaps we will see him turn in a winning show in Saturday's Class 4 sprint over the 1,200m.