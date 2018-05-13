Flash celebrates 50th jubilee

Flash Athletics Club, which is one of Singapore's illustrious track and field associations, celebrated its 50th anniversary last night with the unveiling of a new logo. Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam was the guest of honour for the gala event at the Mandarin Orchard. Flash also announced a financial support scheme for its athletes. Among its notable alumni are former national athletics stars like Chee Swee Lee, Haron Mundir and U.K. Shyam, who still owns the men's 100m national record.