Fix found for faulty medals, repairs offered

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill Victory Ceremony - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 08, 2026. Gold medallist Breezy Johnson of United States celebrates on the podium after winning the women's downhill REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MILAN, Feb 10 - A fix has been found to stop Milano Cortina Olympic medals from coming apart and athletes will be able to return any damaged ones for repair, local organisers said on Tuesday.

Problems with the cherished medals have been one of the talking points on the opening days of competition at a Games that have otherwise run smoothly.

Local organisers investigated the medals mishaps with the Italian State Mint, which is responsible for producing them.

"A solution was identified and a targeted intervention was implemented," Milano Cortina 2026 Communications Director Luca Casassa said, adding that only a limited number of medals had suffered defects.

Athletes whose medals were affected could return them "so that they can be promptly repaired," he added.

"Milano Cortina 2026 confirms its commitment to ensuring that the medals, which symbolise the highest achievement in every athlete's career, meet the highest standards of quality and attention to detail."

American Breezy Johnson, who won the women's downhill on Sunday, was one of the highest-profile victims, showing off a damaged medal from which the ribbon had separated.

Organisers did not specify what the problem was.

A source close to the situation had suggested on Monday that the issue may stem from the medal's clasp and ribbon, which is fitted with a breakaway mechanism required by law to avoid the risk of strangulation or other injury.

The gold medals weigh about 500 grams (1.1 pounds) - as much as the silver medals - and contain 6 grams of gold. The bronze medals are slightly lighter at 420 grams.

Local organisers were very pleased with operations at the Games, spread over a wide area of northern Italy from Milan to a series of venues in the Alps.

"What we have found in these first four days is really encouraging, the stadiums and the competitions are often sold out, fan zones are full of people who are in a party mood and want to enjoy the Games' atmosphere," Casassa said.

"The feedback that we are getting from the real protagonists, the athletes, at the moment is extremely positive," he added. REUTERS