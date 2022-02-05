Five winter sports stars at Beijing 2022

CHLOE KIM, 21

United States, Snowboarding (halfpipe)

The reigning Olympic champion was 17 when she won in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and became the youngest woman to land two 1080-degree spins in a row at the 2018 Games. She will be the favourite to retain her title in Beijing.

The 21-year-old Kim is the only snowboarder to win all four major titles at the Olympics, World Championships, Youth Olympics and X Games.

EILEEN GU, 18

China, freestyle skiing (halfpipe, big air and slopestyle)

Born in San Francisco, the part-time model represented the United States before switching allegiances to China in 2019 and is seen as one of the hosts' main medal hopes.

Gu won golds in the halfpipe and slopestyle at the 2021 World Championships despite a broken finger and is the first woman to land a forward double cork 1440 - four full 360s, incorporating two off-axis rotations in the air - during training.

IREEN WUST, 35

Netherlands, speed skating (1,000m, 1,500m, team pursuit)

Beijing will be Wust's Olympic swansong and the veteran Dutchwoman will look to enhance her legacy.

She is her country's most decorated Olympian - Summer and Winter Games - with 11 medals, five golds, five silvers and a bronze. She has won a gold at every edition since making her debut at Turin 2006.

No athlete has ever won gold at five straight Olympics, so Wust could set another milestone before she retires.

ERIN JACKSON, 29

US, speed skating (500m)

The women's world No. 1 will be making her second Games appearance after teammate and hometown friend Brittany Bowe gave up her spot in the 500m event.

Jackson finished third after slipping at the US speed skating trials and had initially missed out on Olympic qualification. She arrives in Beijing after a successful season that saw her win four of eight World Cup events in the 500m .

YUZURU HANYU, 27

Japan, figure skating (singles)

Two-time world champion Hanyu is seeking a hat-trick of Olympic golds after winning the singles event in 2014 and 2018.

He achieved the Super Slam - winning all major competitions in both his senior and junior career - in 2020.

His biggest rival will be American Nathan Chen, 22, the reigning world champion who recorded a personal best score in the team event's singles short programme yesterday.