Five titles 'really great'

The swagger that Singaporeans know and love about Joseph Schooling was back in the pool yesterday as swimming's golden boy claimed his first gold medal at these SEA Games in the 100m butterfly - also his fifth consecutive title in his pet event.

After Schooling touched the wall in 52.22 seconds to claim the top spot at the My Dinh Water Sports Palace, he grinned and slapped the water in celebration.

Compatriot Quah Zheng Wen finished second in 52.86sec, with Thai Navaphat Wongcharoen third in 52.98sec.

Schooling and his fans were happy to see him back to his winning ways at the biennial event, his first international meet since the Tokyo Olympics, where he failed to retain his gold medal from Rio.

The 26-year-old had endured a difficult six months after the Olympics, suffering the loss of his father Colin to liver cancer last November before enlisting for national service two months later.

On his race yesterday, Schooling said: "The timing was irrelevant for this one. It was about stepping up and getting your hand on the wall first. There are a lot of things we can work on during the race...

"But at the end of the day, I'm glad to get my one and only individual event out of the way. I could be doing more but you just swim the best you can when called upon."

He added his second gold of the night in the 4x100m medley relay with Maximillian Ang, Quah Zheng Wen and Jonathan Tan.

The quartet touched home in 3:37.69, ahead of Vietnam (3:39.76) and Thailand (3:43.67). The victory was also redemption for Schooling and Co after a shock disqualification in the 4x100m freestyle last Saturday.

National head coach Gary Tan was full of praise for Schooling, whom he said has been a leading figure for the younger swimmers.

He said: "With what happened in the 4x100m, he really stepped up as an individual to really talk with the younger guys about how to move on from here... You can see the older guys like Zheng Wen and Jo rubbing off a very good vibe on the two boys.