Five suspended, John appeals

RACE 2, SATURDAY

Jockey Manoel Nunes copped a one-day suspension after pleading guilty to careless riding on Flashfast.

Passing the 400m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in, when not clear of Legacy Reign, who checked.

As he has been engaged to ride on Saturday, he will miss the following Saturday's meeting.

RACE 3

Jockey Rizuan Shafiq will miss the next two race days for careless riding on Our Pinnacle.

Near the 1,150m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in, when not clear, and contributed to Who Loves Bae and Lim's Zoom being severely crowded and checked.

RACE 3

Apprentice Jerlyn Seow was suspended one race day for careless riding on Crystal Sixty. But she is riding on Saturday and will serve her suspension next week.

Near the 1,150m mark, she permitted her mount to shift out, when insufficiently clear, and contributed to Who Loves Bae and Lim's Zoom being severely crowded and checked.

RACE 5

Jockey Ronnie Stewart has been suspended the next two race days for returning to scale 700 grams underweight as the rider of Tavi Will Do, who finished seventh and was disqualified.

Evidence was taken from Stewart and trainer Stephen Gray's representative, trainer Shane Baertschiger.

After considering all the evidence, the stewards were unable to determine with any level of certainty the reason for the underweight.

But they were satisfied that there was no attempt made by Stewart to deceive the weighing room officials.

RACE 10

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen will miss this Saturday's action for careless riding on St Alwyn.

Near the 1,500m mark, he permitted his mount to shift in, when not clear of Axel, who shifted out. This resulted in Shepherd's Hymn having to be checked.

RACE 12, MAY 21

Jockey John Sundradas has exercised his right of appeal against the stewards' decision and the one-year disqualification and $20,000 fine imposed over his handling of Salamence.

He was found guilty of failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures throughout the race to ensure that his horse was given full opportunity of winning or obtaining the best possible placing.

Salamence finished sixth.