Five stars for whom the 2021 Olympics may come too late

ROGER FEDERER, 38, TENNIS

The 20-time Grand Slam champion won Olympic gold when he partnered Stan Wawrinka to the doubles title at Beijing 2008.

He was a quarter-finalist in singles in China, silver medallist at London 2012 before injury forced him to skip Rio 2016.

But, despite his longevity in the game, it may be too much of a stretch for him to chase a first Olympic singles gold to add to his storied career when he turns 40 in August 2021.

SERENA WILLIAMS, 38, TENNIS

The American great will also be 40 in September next year, although her desire to play in Tokyo may not be as pressing as Federer's.

She already has four Olympic golds - singles at London in 2012 and women's doubles with sister Venus in Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London.

The sisters lost their opening-round match in Rio 2016, while Serena's singles gold medal defence was ended by Elina Svitolina in the third round.

TIGER WOODS, 44, GOLF

Woods, who will be 46 in December next year, would have struggled to make the US team if the Games had remained in their 2020 slot. He is the sixth-ranked American, with just the top four guaranteed to make the squad.

The 15-Major winner has been fighting a recurrence of a back injury, so at least the delay gives him renewed hope of a golden swansong. Organisers would be desperate for Woods to play after he missed the return of golf at Rio 2016 due to injury.

ALLYSON FELIX, 34, ATHLETICS

The only female track and field athlete in history with six Olympic gold medals, Felix had spent the last two years preparing for a golden farewell at the Tokyo Games.

The American sprinter, who turns 35 in November, will be racing against Father Time as she attempts to improve her medal tally in what will be her fifth consecutive Olympics.

JUSTIN GATLIN, 38, ATHLETICS

Gatlin had planned to retire this year after competing in his fourth Olympics at the age of 38. However, the controversial American star now plans to extend his career in order to compete next year.

But the 2004 Olympic 100m champion, who has twice served suspensions for drug offences, could face a battle to even qualify, given the depth of the US men's sprinting field, with Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles the favourites in the 100m and 200m.

