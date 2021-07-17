Five sport climbers to watch

ADAM ONDRA (CZE), 28

He is among the world's best climbers and is known for his mastery of technically challenging outdoor routes, vocal style and towering presence at 1.9m.

An expert in the bouldering and lead disciplines, the Czech will need to step out of his comfort zone in speed to grab the gold medal.

JANJA GARNBRET (SLO), 22

Like Ondra, the Slovenian excels in bouldering and lead.

In outdoor climbing, she has completed highly challenging routes in Spain and also free climbed Europe's tallest chimney at a disused power station in Slovenia.

MIHO NONAKA (JPN), 24

One of Japan's highest-profile climbers, Nonaka is among four entrants from the host nation taking on rivals from Europe and the United States.

A sport-climbing specialist who boasts all-round expertise, she has grappled with a shoulder injury in recent years but is highly rated for her strength and dynamism.

THE MAWEM BROTHERS (FRA)

Two of France's climbing hopes, Mickael and Bassa Mawem are veterans of the climbing scene. They have also achieved fame in their home country for appearances on the Ninja Warrior TV show.

Mickael, 30, is a bouldering expert while Bassa, 36, the oldest climber at Tokyo 2020, is a speed specialist.

SHAUNA COXSEY (GBR), 28

Coxsey, Britain's most successful sport climber and its only entrant at Tokyo 2020, is adept at the lead and bouldering disciplines.

The 28-year-old has suffered a series of injuries requiring surgery. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she has been practising on a climbing wall in her basement.

