Five riders suspended for careless riding, Shinn fined $5,000

RACE 3, SUNDAY

Apprentice jockey Akmazani Mazuki pleaded guilty to careless riding on Sacred Piece. He was suspended for one race day.

Near the 1,000m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in, when not clear of Revolution.

Revolution was carried in across the running of Quadcopter, who checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Sunday, Mazuki's will miss Sunday week's meeting.

RACE 5

Blake Shinn, the rider of Galaxy Star, was found guilty of careless riding in that near the 1,100m mark, he permitted his mount to shift in, when insufficiently clear of Aftermath, who checked.

Considering that he has been engaged to ride in this Sunday's Lion City Cup meeting, the stewards fined him $5,000 in lieu of a one-day suspension.

(The Australian is on a four-week stopover in Singapore). Jockey Wong Chin Chuen pleaded guilty to careless riding for permitting Sun Elizabeth to shift out near the 350m mark, when insufficiently clear of Master Player, who was carried out onto God's Gift and checked.

Wong has been engaged to ride this Sunday, so his one-day suspension will cover Sunday week's meeting.

RACE 7

Jockey Saifudin Ismail copped a two-day suspension after pleading guilty to careless riding on Anyway.

Approaching the 50m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting out, when not clear of Big Mary, who was crowded onto Voluntad and checked.

Saifudin is also riding this Sunday.

His suspension will run until Aug 28, which covers two Singapore race days.

RACE 9

Apprentice jockey Ibrahim Mamat pleaded guilty to careless riding on Qaidoom and will miss Sunday week's meeting after picking up a one-day suspension. He is riding this Sunday.

He permitted his mount to shift in near the 1,000m mark, when not clear, resulting in Olympia, Coming Fast, Fort Mustang, David's Sling and Minhaaj being crowded and losing ground.

RACE 11

Apprentice jockey Fahmi Rosman was suspended for two race days over two careless riding offences on Renzo. He cannot ride on the next two race days.

He was suspended for one race day for permitting his mount to shift in near the 900m mark, when not clear of Hugo, who was carried in across the running of Just Because, who checked.

He picked up another race day for permitting Renzo to shift in approaching the 300m mark.

He was riding his mount along but was insufficiently clear of War Sniper, who checked.