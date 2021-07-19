Five baseball players to watch

KIM HYUN-SOO (KOR), 33

He struggled in Major League Baseball (MLB) for two seasons in Baltimore and Philadelphia. But on returning to the Korean league with the LG Twins over the last four years, the outfielder regained his form, including 33 runs batted in over 35 games this year. Kim delivered key hits when Korea won gold in 2008, and was the Most Valuable Player at the 2015 world championship.

IAN KINSLER (ISR), 39

The second baseman, who has Jewish heritage and previously competed for Team USA, obtained Israeli citizenship just before the Covid-19 pandemic. He played on five MLB teams over a 14-season career, winning a World Series, two Gold Gloves and four All-Star selections - placing him among top-profile Western players in Tokyo.

HAYATO SAKAMOTO (JPN), 32

Samurai Japan are stacked with Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) players, and the Yomiuri Giants shortstop is among the stars. Sakamoto took home NPB's Central League Most Valuable Player award in 2019 after slugging 40 home runs and added 19 last year while driving in 65 runs. He injured his hand in May and experienced a mild Covid-19 infection last year.

SEIYA SUZUKI (JPN), 26

The outfielder led the offence for Samurai Japan when they won gold at the world championship in 2019. His contributions included scoring nine times and driving in 13. Attention will be high on Suzuki, who plays for NPB's Hiroshima Toyo Carp, because he is a candidate to move to MLB next season.

ARTURO REYES (MEX), 29

Three big starts from the right-handed pitcher powered Mexico to an Olympic spot during a qualifier in 2019. Now he will be out to prove it was not a fluke. He showed his brilliance over seven minor league seasons, including 104 strikeouts in 2014, but has yet to show enough to get a crack at MLB.

