Fitzsimmons is still the one to follow

It is that man again. Tim Fitzsimmons.

The leading trainer at Kranji this term, he has entered a team of eight for the 12-race programme on Saturday and more than a couple of them look capable of winning.

A handful of Fitzsimmons' horses were on the training track yesterday morning. They were looking good but the two who truly impressed were Gold Ten Sixty-One and Relentless.

Both youngsters come into Saturday's action having won their last races. In the form they are in, few will bat an eyelid should they score back-to-back victories.

Gold Ten Sixty-One clocked 38.9sec for the 600m, while Relentless breezed over the same trip in 40.6sec.

Formerly raced as Dinar, when with trainer Mark Walker, the name-change came about when he went over to Jason Lim's yard before being sent over as a fit-and-healthy horse to Fitzsimmons in late April.

The Australian handler did not have to do much with the then-named Gold Ten Sixty-One.

He sent him to the trials - which he won - and then to the races.

That last bit was on May 14. Manoel Nunes, who rode him in that winning trial, elected to stick with the handsome grey.

It was the right decision, as Gold Ten Sixty-One led from pillar to post. He beat First Bowl by a comfortable 21/2 lengths.

That day, one could say, Nunes had a sedan-chair ride.

Still a three-year-old, Gold Ten Sixty-One has now won two from just four races. And he looks equally at home on both surfaces.

With a rating of 62, he is still in Class 4. Although he has to hump topweight of 57kg in Saturday's 1,100m on the Polytrack, it should not prove a handicap.

Gold Ten Sixty-One is a big horse - tipping the scale in the 500kg range - and he should easily handle the impost.

As for Relentless, he appears to have class oozing out of every pore.

With Fitzsimmons from Day One, Relentless has, well, been relentless in his pursuit for honours.

Four times already, he has found his way into the winners' circle - and that last-start effort over the mile was a treat.

Again, it was Nunes in the saddle and it was another armchair ride.

It was just his 13th start, but Relentless cleared the chute like he had been doing it all his life.

Nunes settled him in fourth spot, away from the hustle and bustle up front. He had so much in the tank when the jockey asked him for an effort at the furlong mark.

Ears pricked, Relentless opened up and quickly put his rivals to the sword.

As the finish loomed, he still had 11/2 lengths to spare.

Owned by the Arexevan-Relentless Stable, Relentless meets Class 3 opposition for the first time on Saturday.

But it is over his preferred trip - the mile. With a handy 55.5kg, he should have plenty to offer.

Aside from these two, Fitzsimmons could pull one and two more out of the hat.

But, so too, one of his nearest rivals, Donna Logan.

She has 16 runners entered and one who could really make an impression has to be Hadeer.

The six-year-old son of Savabeel had a good hit-out yesterday, running the 600m in 36.1sec.

Leading apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow was the woman on the reins.

While Hadeer has not won a race in over eight months - his last win was last September - he has been running into a vein of form.

We saw this when, with Seow in the saddle, he won a trial just last week.

While still in Class 3 and, probably, looking at Class 4, he is not going to be bullied.

Twice already, he played second fiddle behind good horses like Lucky Jinsha and King Arthur.

Logan has got him ticking over and he could pop up at a good price in Saturday's sprint over the 1,200m on the long course.