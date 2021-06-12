Fitzsimmons' Gold Star set to shine

Gold Star (No. 1) in one of his four wins from 23 starts. He looks due for another success in today's penultimate race at Kranji
Gold Star (No. 1) in one of his four wins from 23 starts. He looks due for another success in today's penultimate race at Kranji. ST PHOTO: SALWA SUANDI
  • Published
    36 min ago

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons, who saddled his first treble last Saturday, is hoping his Gold Star will shine in today's $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,400m.

A four-time winner on turf (1,200m once and 1,400m thrice), when prepared by Cliff Brown, the five-year-old has yet to oblige for Fitzsimmons.

But, in four starts, the Australian has seen his charge display sparkling form with a second and a third over today's trip.

"My horse is so consistent. He always runs well and is as tough and honest as they come. He is, after all, the highest-rated horse I got from Cliff," said Fitzsimmons.

"But it's a hot field. There aren't many Class 3 races over 1,400m, and it's not surprising to see many of them show up in this race."

He pointed to last-start winner Savvy Command, Heartening Flyer and Quarter Back as Gold Star's threats. French jockey Marc Lerner retains the ride.

A backmarker who won all his races when held back to save for one last spurt, Gold Star will most likely stick to that pattern.

"He was too far back at his last start. He got shuffled back, but he ran really well. He finished off good," said Fitzsimmons.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 12, 2021, with the headline 'Fitzsimmons' Gold Star set to shine'. Subscribe
Topics: 