Fitter and faster Yip ready for world champs challenge

Paralympic champion Yip Pin Xiu is "the fittest she's been in a long while" and "the most efficient we have seen her", her coach Mark Chay said after Yip won three silver medals at the recently concluded IDM (Internationale Deutsche Meisterschaften) Berlin 2022.

Yip's medals came in the 50m (1min 3.01sec, 888 points), 100m (2:13.08, 906) and 200m (4:42.24, 927) backstroke, with her 100m timing over three seconds faster than her 2:16.61 gold-winning time at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The Berlin event uses a German multi-class points system which sees swimmers of different classifications awarded points after their times are compared with base timings for the respective classes.

Chay, 40, said: "I think Pin Xiu performed fabulously well. We have been doing nothing but aerobic work in the pool and the results from this block of training shows.

"From her races, I can see that she is fit, the fittest she's been in a long while. Technically, she's also the most efficient we have seen her. We will definitely continue the work in these two areas and increase the speed and power work on land and in the water."

Chay added that the meet was a confidence booster ahead of the World Para Swimming Championships in June as the team can track Yip's progress and identify gaps to work on.

The Republic's contingent of seven swimmers ended their campaign last Sunday with a gold and six silvers. It was also their first time competing in an international event this year and the first time since the Paralympics for Yip, Toh Wei Soong and Sophie Soon.

The Berlin meet is part of the Para Swimming World Series 2022, which also has legs in Britain, Australia, Italy and the United States.

To prepare, Yip also spent three weeks at the Altitude House in the Singapore Sport Institute, which allows athletes to have prolonged exposure to higher altitudes.

For Yip, 30, the experience was mentally and physically tiring as she had to be in the chamber for 12 hours a day.

She said: "Different athletes react to it differently. I was feeling sluggish for a while but I really had to tell myself to trust the process. I spoke to other people who had been in the House and they said that they had performed best only after two to three weeks.

"In my case, I wasn't sure if it was going to be two weeks, three weeks or not at all. It was quite draining having to trust the process when you are not feeling your best for a competition. Thankfully when I got to Berlin, things started looking up.

"I am pleased with my timings. We are really taking this opportunity to build on the momentum and... getting better for the world championships in June."

Toh, 23, who won a gold and a silver in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay and the mixed 4x50m individual medley relay respectively, was pleased with his performance and enjoyed the social aspect of travelling for competitions again.

While it was the first time the swimmers were competing together in the relays, which were exhibition events, Toh said: "It was nice... to have that chance to compete in many races over a short amount of time, especially to help condition myself to accommodate more racing in the calendar this year.

"(My performance) shows that many aspects of my training, such as my strength and technical progress, are doing well."

After the world championships, the other major meets lined up this year are July's Asean Para Games and Commonwealth Games, as well as October's Asian Para Games.

Kelly Fan, executive director of the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC), said the meet in Berlin provided much-needed exposure for the swimmers, given the lack of competition opportunities during the pandemic.

While the SDSC has held more local time trials in the last two years to help the swimmers, Fan noted: "From the results of this meet, it is evident that the local simulations worked to a certain extent, but that highly competitive environment in Berlin was much needed to bring their best out, and also, to more accurately identify the areas that they need to refine."