Fitness: Stroke survivors continue journey to recovery with SNSA's virtual stroke walk

SINGAPORE - The Singapore National Stroke Association's Stepping Out For Stroke event, which this year has turned virtual, has begun.

The virtual walk was launched on Saturday (Oct 3) morning by Minister of State for Manpower and Education Gan Siow Huang.

Participants, who include over 150 stroke survivors and their caregivers, have until Oct 31 to complete either 24km, 100km or 150km.

In her opening remarks, Ms Gan noted how the participants' journeys served to inspire others, saying: "Some stroke survivors and patients may be part of our community as well and I would like to lend my support to them and also to encourage all to embrace a more inclusive workplace and culture for the community.

"I also applaud the efforts, perseverance and courage of everyone here today.

"Your inspiring stories of overcoming challenges and unwavering spirit only inspires others in their recovery journey and will also inspire the rest of us in one way or other in our daily lives."

Registration for the SNSA's virtual walk is still open. Visit snsa.org.sg for details and to sign up.