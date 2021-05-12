Fitness industry wants 'clarity'

Gym owners, trainers cite confusing rules on allowed activities till May 30 by authorities

Strenuous activities like running on a treadmill will be among those banned at gyms and fitness studios during the latest round of guidelines to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
In the days after the Government announced the closure of indoor gyms and fitness studios to curb the spread of Covid-19, some members of the fraternity saw their initial unhappiness at the sudden closures turn to confusion at what they perceived to be a lack of clarity of the measures imposed.

Following that announcement on May 4 and a subsequent advisory from Sport Singapore (SportSG) two days later, the national agency said in an update on Friday that low-intensity physical activities will be allowed to take place at gyms and fitness studios.

