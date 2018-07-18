Fitness buff? Head to Feel Fab Fest this weekend

Fitness enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting new event, the Feel Fab Fest (F3), this weekend.

The inaugural festival hosted by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) will consist of over 50 booths offering popular health, lifestyle and food products and services.

HIC Juice, Optimum Nutrition and Core Collective will be among the many companies at the July 21-22 fiesta at the Suntec convention centre halls 405 and 406. Entry to the two-day event is free.

Mr Ignatius Low, SPH's chief marketing officer, said: "This event brings together our multi-platform and multilingual audiences in a unique media solution for our advertisers and partners, which include - for the first time - Sport Singapore.

"We look forward to future partnerships such as these that will provide our readers and listeners with a platform to achieve their fitness goals."

Radio DJs from ONE FM 91.3 Glenn Ong, The Flying Dutchman, Divian Nair and Cheryl Miles and its producers Shaun Tupaz and Andre Hoeden, as well as UFM100.3 DJs Andrew, Wen Hong, Xiao Zhu, Wei Long and Cheng Yao, will also be there to entertain the crowds.

Participants can also experience Superfit Singapore's intensive weighted vest workout as part of the Red-X Games, an annual fitness challenge now into its third year.

Sport Singapore's director of ActiveSG Tan Bee Lian said: "Sport Singapore drives two key national movements - ActiveSG and Active Health, in helping Singaporeans embrace active lifestyles and celebrate living.

"Corporates like Singapore Press Holdings play a critical role in advocating and inspiring our people to lead a balanced and healthy life.

"We are happy to partner Feel Fab Fest to motivate families and friends to spend time together while squeezing in a fun workout. "

The top 15 finalists for Miss Universe Singapore 2018 will also be present to battle it out at the Fab 4 Football Challenge.

One of Singapore's top marathoners, Mok Ying Ren, will be at F3 to share tips on how everyone can keep fit through running. There will also be opportunities to race on the Marina Bay Street Circuit on an F1 driving simulator.

F3 2018 is organised by The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao newspapers, in collaboration with SPH Radio stations ONE FM 91.3 and UFM100.3. For more information, visit www.feelfabfest.sg