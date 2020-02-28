Fit-again Teo eyes shot at world title

Three weeks before her One Championship flyweight bout against Maira Mazar last November, Tiffany Teo received news that she would not be able to compete because of a slight tear in her retina.

While she did not feel any physical discomfort, the Singaporean could not get medical clearance from the doctors, who recommended corrective surgery.

The 29-year-old said: "I was really bummed out because I had done the full preparation for the fight.

"But that is something they have to do to make sure that athletes are healthy and safe."

It was a frustrating time but the gritty fighter went under the knife in November and trained through her recovery by taking precautions to avoid impact to her eyes.

She has fully recovered and is looking to make up for lost time.

She will face Japan's Ayaka Miura in the strawweight bout at One's King of the Jungle event, which will be held behind closed doors today owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

There is much at stake, with the winner earning a shot at the strawweight world title next against Xiong Jingnan.

It was the Chinese who dealt Teo her first career loss in the title clash in Jakarta in January 2018.

"It has always been my goal to get a title shot and I'm really excited to know that after two years, I have this shot if I win this fight so I'm definitely going to give my 100 per cent," she said.

Coach Major Overall is confident despite Teo being away from the octagon for more than 15 months.

He said: "Preparations have been super smooth. Mentally she's there, physically she's in great shape, weight management has been good, the strategy has been dialled in, it's looking very positive and optimistic."

Teo, who made a stunning comeback after her loss to Xiong by beating eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Michelle Nicolini by unanimous decision in November 2018, knows that overcoming Miura will not be easy.

The 29-year-old is on a six-bout winning streak, with her past three fights ending in a trademark scarf-hold Americana submission.

Teo, who has eight wins and one loss, said: "It will be a really exciting bout. She's a specialist in judo and she always has a certain takedown and I foresee her doing the same thing.

"Many people think I'll just keep it standing but in fact I've been working a lot on my wrestling, judo and grappling."

Thai fighter Stamp Fairtex headlines today's show and will be defending her atomweight kickboxing world title against Janet Todd.

The co-main event will see strawweight kickboxing world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao take on Australian Rocky Ogden for the inaugural strawweight muay thai world championship.