First Olympic gold in skateboarding; Tunisian teen scores upset in pool

TOKYO • Japan bagged skateboarding's first Olympic gold medal and notched a surprise win in the pool yesterday, in a day of high drama as a Tunisian teenager stunned swimming's superpowers with victory in the men's 400m freestyle.

Skateboarder Yuto Horigome, who grew up in the Tokyo ward where the event is being held, was crowned the champion of a sport that is still widely viewed as a public nuisance in the country.

There was also joy in the pool for the hosts, with Yui Ohashi dominating the women's 400m individual medley final, whose field included Hungarian world-record holder Katinka Hosszu, swimming's "Iron Lady" who has presided over the event for the past eight years.

But no one created bigger waves than 18-year-old Ahmed Hafnaoui, the slowest qualifier in the men's 400m freestyle final, who put in a stunning last-lap burst to steal the gold from Australian and American swimmers in 3min 43.36sec.

Elsewhere in the pool, the first world record to be set at the Tokyo Games came courtesy of the Australian women's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Bronte and Cate Campbell, Meg Harris and Emma McKeon, who stormed to victory in 3:29.69 - 0.36sec below their previous best set in 2018.

But there was no such cheer for their compatriot, tennis world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who slumped to a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Spain's 48th-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The Australian, highly fancied for the gold after winning Wimbledon just two weeks ago, is the first women's top seed to lose in the opening round at the Olympics.

Britain's twice Olympic champion Andy Murray did not even get that far. He pulled out of the tournament with an injury before his opening singles match.

The mighty United States men's basketball team also suffered a shock 83-76 defeat by France in their opening game, losing at the Olympics for the first time since 2004.

There was also disappointment for Caroline Chew, the first Singaporean equestrian to qualify for the Olympics. Her history-making ride was halted midway through the competition after her horse was found to be bleeding in the mouth due to a small cut. She was eliminated in line with the sport's rules.

Table tennis player Clarence Chew, foil fencer Amita Berthier and gymnast Tan Sze En will also be departing Tokyo, though Quah Zheng Wen, who started the ball rolling for the Republic's swim team, will still have the 100m and 200m butterfly to look forward to after failing to advance from the men's 100m backstroke heats.

Surfing joined skateboarding in making a much-awaited maiden appearance at the Games, with the heats taking place at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, about 100km east of Tokyo.

While the Games organisers are fretting over the approach of tropical storm Nepartak, which has already begun to disrupt some events such as archery and rowing, the bigger swells thrilled the world's leading surfers.

Disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic did not ease up, with two of golf's biggest names failing to make the trip to Japan.

Both Spanish world No. 1 Jon Rahm and American world No. 6 Bryson DeChambeau failed pre-departure testing protocols and had to pull out yesterday.

The organisers announced 10 new Covid-19 cases involving two athletes, six Olympic personnel, one member of the media and one contractor. That raised the total connected to the Games to 132.

