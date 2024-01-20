First gold goes to Germany as Chinese skaters shine on day 1 of Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics

GANGNEUNG, South Korea – German teenager Antonia Pietschmann claimed the first gold medal at the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games after dominating the women’s singles luge on Jan 20.

The 17-year-old finished her opening run in 47.985 seconds, leading the event at the Alpensia Sliding Centre that had also hosted the sport at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018.

Pietschmann went faster in the second run in 47.789sec, becoming the only athlete to cross the finish line under 48 seconds.

She claimed the gold with an overall time of 1min 35.774sec, notching the 10th luge medal at the Winter Youth Olympics for Germany.

The women’s luge is the first sport to begin at the Games, with 31 athletes competing. Alexandra Oberstolz of Italy secured the silver 1:36.326, while the bronze went to Marie Riedl of Austria.

“I feel incredible because I also know that I am the first medal winner for Germany, and it’s a gold medal, so very nice,” Pietschmann said.

“I expected to have chances, but I didn’t know how good I was,” she added.

Also on Saturday, China’s short track speed skating youngsters took three medals.

Yang Jingru claimed China’s first gold medal in the women’s 1,500m in 2:33.148, followed by teammate Li Jinzi in 2:41.543, while Zhang Xinzhe clinched a silver in the men’s 1,500m in 2:22.095, marking his first international podium.

“I achieved my goal. Actually, I wanted to win the gold medal beforehand, and I am very happy that I got it,” said 17-year-old Yang.

“There are still competitions to come, and I will continue to strive for good results.”

Joo Jae-hee won the event in 2:21.906, giving the host nation their first gold.

With two golds, a silver and a bronze from the first competition day, France currently top the medal table.

Jonas Chollet took first place in the men’s snowboard cross, while Antonin Guy won the men’s biathlon 12.5km individual.

A total of 1,802 athletes aged 14 to 18 from 78 nations and regions will compete in the four cities of Gangneung, Pyeongchang, Jeongseon and Hoengseong until Feb 1.

The Games feature seven sports, 15 disciplines and 81 events. China are second (1-2-0) in the standings, followed by Germany and Italy (both 1-1-1). XINHUA