First Chief keeps up winning ways

For some moments in the final drive to the winning post, First Chief looked defeated in his grand hat-trick bid at Kranji on Sunday.

Our Pinnacle had lunged up menacingly and appeared to poke ahead in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 race over the Polytrack 1,200m.

But, under a vigorous ride by jockey John Sundradas, the Jason Lim-trained and Trips D Stable-owned seven-year-old rallied to snatch victory by the narrowest of margins - a nose.

The third horse, Basilisk, was well beaten - four lengths adrift.

First Chief clocked 1min 11.49sec for his first Class 3 success. He also led all the way in his last two starts in Class 4.

First Chief is certainly a late bloomer at Kranji. The Australian-bred gelding started winning only in his last three starts. He had three seconds and two thirds in his 19 previous outings.

An A$350,000 (S$343,000) purchase, the son of Fastnet Rock and Serenada raced as Cao Cao in Melbourne (two wins) and Hong Kong (unsuccessful in eight starts).

He had been a letdown to his connections since arriving in Singapore in Class 4 in 2020.

He was first placed under trainer Jerome Tan, who raced the horse three times for a debut fourth and a second-up second.

Trainer Young Keah Yong then took over the horse, who had three unplaced starts.

First Chief was transferred again early last year - to Lim, who also seemed to hit a brickwall.