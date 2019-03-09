First and second for para-equestrienne

Para-equestrienne Laurentia Tan finished second in the individual championship grade I event at the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) CHI AL Shaqab in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

The four-time Paralympic medallist, who has cerebral palsy and is deaf, scored 74.048 points behind Finland's Katjia Karjalainen (74.940). Portugal's Ana Isabel Mota Veiga (66.845) was third in the field of four.

On Thursday, the opening day of the three-day meet, the 39-year-old, riding 13-year-old Florenzius S, finished first in the Team Grade 1 category with 73.988 points.

Karjalainen (72.262) and Veiga (64.345) were second and third respectively in the field of four.

Said Tan: "I'm really pleased with Florenzius S yesterday and today. We work well together and had good scores.

"The hospitality and arena are wonderful and I am happy to be here."

She will compete in the freestyle event today.

Tan claimed the silver in the individual freestyle test grade Ia at the 2012 London Paralympics as well as a bronze in the individual championship test.

She also took two bronzes in the same two events at Beijing 2008.

Most recently, she finished second in the individual championship grade I event at the FEI World Equestrian Games in North Carolina, United States, last September.