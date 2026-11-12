Finland places restrictions on entry of Russian athletes

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Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen attends a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, October 29, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

HELSINKI, Nov 12 - Finland's government said on Thursday it would restrict Russian athletes from entering the country, including those competing under neutral status.

The restrictions take effect on November 16 and are part of broader curbs on Russian citizens entering Finland for short-term work on Schengen visas, the government said in a statement.

"As Russia's war of aggression continues, Russian athletes have no business coming to Finland. Their entry would endanger Finland's international relations," Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said.

Russian citizens will in the future only be allowed to work in Finland on Schengen visas in jobs deemed essential to the country's national interests, including security of supply, the government said. REUTERS