Fine for fan who caused Tour chaos

PARIS • A Frenchwoman who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of this year's Tour de France cycling race must pay a fine of €1,200 (S$1,850), a court in Brittany ruled on Thursday.

The spectator was holding a cardboard sign, facing a television camera and with her back to the cyclists as they passed.

It read "Allez Opi, Omi", a combination of French and German words which means: "Go on Grandpa and Grandma."

German rider Tony Martin crashed into the sign and fell off his bicycle, with dozens more riders falling because of the pile-up.

The scene grabbed headlines around the globe and resulted in several cyclists pulling out of the Tour, including Spain's Marc Soler, who broke both his arms.

The woman was also ordered to pay €1 - a token symbol - to France's professional cyclists' association.

The 31-year-old Frenchwoman, whose identity was withheld after she was targeted by a torrent of online abuse, turned herself in days after the crash.

She was initially sued for involuntarily causing injury and putting the life of others at risk before the Tour dropped its lawsuit.

Prosecutors had called for a four-month suspended jail sentence.

In the courtroom, French media cited the woman as saying that the incident was "really just so unintended" and she expressed shame at her "stupidity".

She had intended to send a greeting to her grandparents who are big fans of the Tour, newspaper Le Parisien said.

