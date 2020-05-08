Finding ways to keep themselves busy on the sidelines

In addition to working out and doing drills at home to stay in top form, Singapore's athletes are also keeping busy in other ways. Here is what they have been up to.

COOKING

Many have been honing their skills in the kitchen. Shooter Martina Veloso recently spent seven hours making a dinner of beef burgers with homemade brioche buns for her family, while bowling sisters and bubble tea fanatics Daphne and Cherie Tan tried making brown sugar pearls.

Watch: bit.ly/2YIyCMU bit.ly/3biIqA9

HOME-STYLE HAIRCUTS

No barber, no problem. Bowler Shayna Ng made do with the tools she had at home to give herself a haircut.

Watch: bit.ly/3flFFB4

JUGGLING

Tennis player Shaheed Alam is still working on his agility and hand-eye coordination every day - he has been learning how to juggle. The 21-year-old even made his own juggling balls to practise with, first using flour and then rice wrapped in balloons.

PAINTING

Squash player Sneha Sivakumar has been spending some of her time painting. The 19-year-old is partial to painting landscapes and scenery.

Watch: bit.ly/2L9gaFu

Nicole Chia