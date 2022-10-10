Finding Nemo for only $5,620

The buzz in Saturday's $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,000m was over Petrograd and Golden Brown.

But it was the less-fancied newcomer Flying Nemo who upstaged them with a pulsating first-up win.

Backers of the favourites were already on the backfoot from barrier rise, when the first pick, Petrograd (Vlad Duric), was anchored back at the rear.

At his first two starts, the Michael Clements-trained three-year-old led but found one better.

The second fancy, Golden Brown (Manoel Nunes), being parked in midfield did not raise eyebrows as much.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons' three-year-old elected for a similar hold-up pattern at his only start, before rattling home for second to Coin Toss.

But, when neither Petrograd nor Golden Brown could keep up with debutant and race leader Italian Revolution (Matthew Kellady), an upset was on the cards.

It was sprung at the 300m, when a gap between the two favourites materialised.

Stalking in stealth mode up until then, Flying Nemo ($28) sprouted wings once his pilot Simon Kok guided him through.

With his ears pinned back, the Desmond Koh-trained three-year-old by Vespa quickly put his rivals in the shade, stopping the clock at 59.31sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

Italian Revolution boxed on for second, two lengths away, with the fast-finishing Valerie (Danny Beasley) third, another 11/4 lengths behind.