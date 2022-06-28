Fina's trans policy gets Daley 'furious'

LONDON • Olympic diving champion Tom Daley said he is "furious" at governing body Fina's decision to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions.

Daley, who came out as gay in 2013, was speaking last Friday at the British LGBT Awards, where he was named Sports Personality of the Year after winning gold in the 10-metre synchronised platform diving event at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Transgender rights has become a major talking point as sports seek to balance inclusivity while ensuring there is no unfair advantage.

"I was furious," the 28-year-old said of Fina's decision, which bans athletes who have been through any part of male puberty from elite women's competitions.

Fina also said it would create a working group to establish an "open" category for transgender aquatics athletes as part of its new policy.

"You know, like most queer people, anyone that's told that they can't compete or can't do something they love just because of who they are, it's not on," Daley added.

World Athletics and football's global governing body Fifa are among a number of governing bodies reviewing their guidelines on the involvement of transgender athletes following Fina's ruling, which is the strictest by any Olympic sports body.

Former Olympic silver-medallist swimmer Sharron Davies, a vocal campaigner for a more restrictive policy, said Fina was simply "standing up for fair sport for females".

"Swimming will always welcome everyone no matter how you identify but fairness is the cornerstone of sport," she said.

