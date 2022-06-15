Finally, the Asian Games

Four years can feel like a lifetime for athletes, but the wait was made even sweeter for the national women's hockey team yesterday, when they finished third at the 2022 Women's Asian Games Qualifier in Jakarta.

In 2017, they narrowly missed out on a spot at the 2018 Asian Games after a 4-3 penalty shoot-out loss to Thailand at the Women's Hockey Asia Cup. Victory would have placed them either fifth or sixth to meet the qualifying criteria set by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC). They finished eighth eventually.

They were fifth at the Asian Games qualifiers the next year - the last qualifying spot went to fourth-placed Kazakhstan on goal difference - but were not selected by the SNOC.

With the majority of that 2017-2018 team in Jakarta this week, world No. 33 Singapore finished third out of seven teams to earn a long-awaited spot at next year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, where they will make their first appearance at the event since 1994.

Hong Kong won the competition, while Kazakhstan - who defeated Singapore 2-0 yesterday - came in second.

Singapore Hockey Federation (SHF) president Mathavan Devadas lauded the players for their feat, praising their commitment even though the lead-up to the competition had not been easy.

Before the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in January, the team's last international competition was in 2020, after which the pandemic put a stop to overseas events.

On the significance of their qualification, Mathavan said: "For women and girls' sport especially, I hope this will motivate more young players to play and stay in hockey... to understand that there are achievements that can be made by the national team and there are opportunities for the young players to perform at the highest level in Asia."

He attributed the team's success to their camaraderie, noting that the majority were in the squad who had narrowly missed out in 2017-2018.

Defender Gene Leck said: "Having almost qualified made us want it even more. It helped us know that we were that close to it and it's that much achievable."

Despite the disappointment of losing to Kazakhstan, Singapore coach David Viner was pleased with how his charges fared at the competition.

The Australian praised the dependability of the senior players and the performances of the younger ones, many of whom came from the team who won the AirAsia Women's Junior Asian Hockey Federation Cup in 2019.

He said: "In some ways we gained in giving them exposure and finding out they are quality players, who are performing (at the senior level) four years later.

"They're just hard working, putting in the effort and they like playing attacking hockey. They're just happy to be here."

Mathavan also felt that bringing in overseas experts to train players from the national team, clubs and schools before the pandemic played a role in their development.

While the team are happy to have earned their ticket to the Asian Games, which were originally slated for September but have been postponed to next year, they know that they will be up against some tough competition.

The SHF plans to invite countries from the region to compete in a four-nation tournament here at the end of the year.

Captain Ho Puay Ling said: "We'd like to play our best against the Asian teams who are (among the best) in the world. We have teams like Japan, Korea, China - to match them, we have to train hard to get the best result we can get."