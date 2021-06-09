Final witness testifies in Liew v Soh lawsuit

The trial in the defamation suit brought by marathoner Ashley Liew against former national teammate Soh Rui Yong drew to a close yesterday after 10 days in court.

The last witness to take the stand was Madankumar Balakrishnan, a friend and training partner of Soh, who had witnessed the 2015 SEA Games marathon race which is at the centre of the case.

During cross-examination, Balakrishnan was quizzed by Lim Tianjun from Liew's legal team on where he had stated he was positioned during the race.

On Monday, Soh's father Seow Hong, who was also present at the race in 2015, gave his recollection of events. A 30-second long video of the race was also played in court.

Other witnesses who took the stand during the trial, which commenced last September, included Japanese-Cambodian marathoner Kuniaki Takizaki who competed in the race, distance running coach Steven Quek, as well as Soh, 29, and Liew, 34.

The plaintiff and defendant will submit their closing submissions by July 27, with a verdict due thereafter.

The dispute between both parties began in October 2018, when Soh, in a Facebook post, disputed Liew's account of an incident that occurred during the 2015 SEA Games race held in Singapore that Soh had won.

Liew, a chiropractor, said that he had slowed down to allow other runners to catch up after they missed a U-turn and took the wrong path.

He later received two awards for his act of sportsmanship from the Singapore National Olympic Council and the International Fair Play Committee - which awarded him the Pierre de Coubertin World Fair Play Trophy - as well as praise from Cabinet ministers, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his 2015 National Day Rally.

Liew is accusing Soh of defaming him in five instances via comments made on social media and is seeking damages, to be assessed, of up to a maximum of $250,000.

Last November, Soh filed an application for the recusal of District Judge Lee Li Choon, alleging bias, which was dismissed in January. An appeal against the decision was rejected on April 30.

$250k Maximum damages, to be assessed, Liew is seeking against Soh.

Soh announced a day after the appeal failed that Eugene Thuraisingam and Chooi Jing Yen of Eugene Thuraisingam LLP - the firm which had represented him at the start of the case - had taken over as his lead counsel from Clarence Lun of Fervent Chambers, citing the recusal application as a factor in his decision.

Liew is represented by Mark Teng and Lim of That.Legal LLC.