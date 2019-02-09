Final Swansong for Douglas Whyte

It is going to be an emotional day at Sha Tin in Hong Kong tomorrow. It's when racing fans rise as one to salute a special friend they call the "Durban Demon".

That's Douglas Whyte. A legend in racing-crazy Hong Kong, tomorrow will be the last time the great man walks into the mounting yard, smacking his whip on his thigh as he prepares for yet another assault.

More than 22 years after he first walked in, Whyte, 47, would later pack up his saddle for the final time as a professional rider.

"It'll be hard for me," the South African said. "I've been here for so long. It's like home. This place is all I've ever known."

Now, all of a sudden, the man who won 13 consecutive Hong Kong championships and notched an incredible 1,813 wins including Group 1s and Derbies, has only seven rides before it's over and his life as "Douglas Whyte, horse trainer" begins.

"I think it'll be a lot more emotional than last Wednesday at Happy Valley," he said, recalling the crowd's warmth and the jockeys' guard of honour after his final race at the city track.

On his successes, Whyte said: "I'm a very determined person. I've this hunger. Like when I won the premiership the first time, I knew I was going to do it the second time.

"I didn't think I was going to do it 13 times but, once I got that hunger and that desire, nothing was going to stop me."

Whyte's concluding line-up of rides starts with Mr Croissant in Race 2 and continues with Dances With Dragon, Murray's Partners, Storm Signal, Seven Heavens, Elite Patch and Uncle Steve.

Ever the competitor, Whyte is hoping for a fairy-tale ending but acknowledges that this day alone is about more than the win.

"I just hope I get a good send-off," he said. "A lot of my horses are going to be under the odds and I know there's going to be expectations from the public."

Whyte knows all about the sharp end of the Hong Kong punters' tongues when a favourite goes down. He hopes it doesn't happen on his last day.

"It's very important for me to have a winner," he said. "But it's not the be-all and end-all because the be-all is my new career. It's about me being around and the public watching me for the last time."

"The one thing that I'm hoping is that I don't get the public moaning if I don't ride a winner. A winner's going to be in here," he added, pointing to his heart.

"It's very important, but it's about the day going well and I hope everyone appreciates having watched me."

• Tomorrow's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis was not available at press time.