Fina will limit events for trans athletes

BUDAPEST • Swimming's world governing body yesterday voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions and create a working group to establish an "open" category for them in some events as part of its new policy.

The decision was made during Fina's extraordinary general congress on the sidelines of the world championships in Budapest after members heard a report from a task force comprising leading medical, legal and sports figures.

The new policy will require transgender competitors to have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to be able to compete in women's competitions.

The policy was passed with a roughly 71 per cent majority - 196 votes in favour from the 274 - after it was put to the members of 152 national federations with voting rights who had gathered for the congress at the Danube Arena.

Fina also stressed the importance of ensuring that its guidelines are based on "up-to-date scientific evidence and in the interests of fairness of competition".

Transgender rights has become a major talking point as sports seek to balance inclusivity while ensuring there is no unfair advantage.

The debate intensified after University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas became the first transgender NCAA champion in Division I history by winning the women's 500-yard freestyle earlier this year. It followed New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard becoming the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

On the second day of the world meet yesterday, Italian Nicolo Martinenghi claimed his first gold, winning the men's 100m breaststroke in 58.26sec, ahead of Arno Kamminga (58.62) and Nic Fink (58.65). American Torri Huske won the women's 100m butterfly in 55.64, ahead of Marie Wattel (56.14) and Zhang Yufei (56.41).

On Saturday, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Katie Ledecky powered to victory in the 400m freestyle for a record-extending 16th world title.

The American, 25, is the most successful female swimmer. Only her male compatriots Michael Phelps (26 titles) and Ryan Lochte (18) have won more golds.

Ledecky took full advantage of the absence of reigning world and Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia to reclaim her title in 3min 58.15sec, ahead of Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh(3:59.39) and fellow American Leah Smith (4:02.08).

REUTERS