Film-fest atmosphere at S'pore rugby sevens

Shrek and Kung Fu Panda will be making guest appearances at the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens on April 13 and 14.

But they will not be passing rugby balls or making tackles at the National Stadium. Instead, fans will get the chance to get up close with the movie characters as they parade around the stands.

To top it off, children can look forward to another DreamWorks treat: all-day screenings of television series such as Trolls: The Beat Goes On! and Dragons: Race To The Edge, while parents enjoy two days of rugby action.

"We want an event that is very ideal for our target audience: families. We want to make sure the total offering matches the demand," said Sports Hub CEO Oon Jin Teik at a media conference yesterday to unveiling the marquee rugby event's fringe offerings.

This year, the organisers will also launch the Singapore Sevens Splash Party as part of the event.

This will take place at the Hub's Splash-N-Surf area, on the third floor of the Kallang Wave Mall, where participants can cool off while being entertained by local acts and roaming entertainment.

On top of that, American band Smash Mouth will perform for the ticketed crowd on April 13. On the second day, the band from the original cast from the Broadway musical Rock of Ages will be performing a set of 80s rock classics.

"It matches our venue very well. We are uniquely designed for sports, entertainment and lifestyle and that's why we have to maximise and optimise what our venue is made for - we are a stadium and more," said Oon.

Rugby fan Ernie Khoo, 49, is looking forward to the additional activities, saying: "It definitely serves as a push for me to buy my tickets and it's good to see more activities to make it a carnival event."

Last year, the event ranked second out of 10 legs of the World Rugby Sevens series with a score of 89.9, just 0.2 of a point behind the one in Vancouver, Canada.

"The family aspect we brought into it last year was outstanding. It engaged more of the community, people were more involved and because there were so many things to do, people had a ball," said Martin Williams, Singapore Rugby Union vice-president.

"From the players' perspective, things were much better organised, we looked after them very well and they loved it as a place to visit."

This year, the organisers will continue to ensure the athletes' comfort. Said Oon: "We want to make sure they want to get equal or better treatment - little things like how each individual team get individual suites, good food and laundry services. We also have the biggest warm-up pitch which is more comfortable for them."

• Family and early-bird discounts are available from $19 for youth, and $29 for adults until Feb 28 at www.sportshubtix.sg