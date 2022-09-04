Filipino Obiena hands Duplantis 'wake-up call'

BRUSSELS - Olympic, world and European pole vault champion Armand Duplantis has vowed that any danger of becoming complacent would be shelved, after he suffered a rare defeat at Friday's Diamond League meet in Brussels.

The Swede, who is also the world record holder, failed three times at 5.91 metres, falling to the mat on the third botched effort with a gaping mouth in stunned disbelief.

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines passed at the same height on the third time of asking, which left the Filipino also shaking his head in disbelief at Duplantis' loss.

It was the first defeat of a sparkling season that has seen the 22-year-old win 17 competitions, 14 achieved with vaults over the six-metre barrier.

Those victories have seen him seal world indoor gold in Belgrade in March and world outdoor honours in Oregon in July. Both were world-record vaults, 6.20m and 6.21m respectively.

"I did a lot of things poorly technically," said Duplantis, a meticulous perfectionist in a notoriously technically testing discipline that needs mastery of the runway approach, proper handling of the pole and complete confidence in the exacting projection upwards and over the bar.

"It's rare for me to jump the way I did. Maybe I needed a bit of a wake-up call. I've got to come back next year, do something more special for the people who came out."

He also maintained that he felt he could have jumped higher.

"But I didn't jump as I would have liked, for sure. I am human and I make mistakes and I definitely made some today," he said.

"I didn't find the good rhythm on the runway today. I was just thinking about the wrong things. It happens sometimes. It's not that easy. You need to be in the exact angle and you need the speed to take off and I didn't find that today."

Duplantis said he would aim to improve before this week's Diamond League finals in Zurich.

There was another upset on Friday as Jamaica's Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women's 100m, handing compatriot and two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce her first defeat of the season by one-hundredth of a second.

Fraser-Pryce was quick off the blocks and looked well set to win her fourth Diamond League title of the season before Jackson reeled her in over the final 20 metres, winning in 10.73 seconds.

"It takes a lot of hard work to beat Shelly-Ann, she's a tough cookie to beat," Jackson said after her third Diamond League win this season.

Fraser-Pryce, who pulled out of last week's event in Lausanne due to a hamstring injury, said she would "listen to my body" before making a decision on whether to run in Zurich.

AFP, REUTERS