Fiji's Derenalagi looking forward to 7s return

Meli Derenalagi's rugby career appeared to be on an upward trajectory after ending his debut HSBC World Rugby Sevens season last year on a high.

He helped Fiji claim the championship and was named the competition's Rookie of the Year. The 21-year-old's reward was a promotion to national co-captain alongside Jerry Tuwai for the 2019-20 campaign. Derenalagi was also eyeing a spot on the Olympic team as the Fijians were aiming to win back-to-back golds at Tokyo 2020.

All that was halted by the coronavirus pandemic but the 1.9m Derenalagi is taking these obstacles in his stride as he told reporters in a media conference via Zoom yesterday how he was looking forward to returning to competitive action.

Fiji announced the island was free of Covid-19 yesterday after its last known infected patient was given the all-clear, continuing the Pacific's remarkable record of success against the virus.

There was panic among Fiji's 930,000 population when the first coronavirus case was announced in mid-March, but strict isolation measures and border controls kept a lid on infections, which peaked at 18 confirmed cases.

Derenalagi said: "We'll just take one step at a time.

"We are just looking forward to getting back on track, to wait for this lockdown to be lifted then we can start training again with our brothers... if the Singapore and Hong Kong tournaments (take place), that's our main focus."

The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the 10-stop Sevens Series were postponed from April to October due to the outbreak. They will now be the ninth and 10th leg of the Series respectively, with stages in London and Paris scheduled for September.

After six rounds, New Zealand lead the standings with 115 points followed by South Africa (104) and Fiji (83).

This is Derenalagi's second term with four-time Sevens Series champions Fiji and he paid tribute to the influence of his older teammates.

"I was a rookie, but it was help from the players that helped me achieve the award," he said.

"Being co-captain is amazing for me, I have to step up and try to lead the boys. Some of the experienced players that were part of the team, like Jerry... (they) really helped to carry the team forward, so I thank them. I feel the pressure. But with those that trust in me, we walk hand-in-hand."

The Singapore Sevens was rescheduled for Oct 10-11 but there remains a question mark over it, which takes place three weeks after the Sept 20 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

The Republic is in its first phase of reopening after the circuit breaker. Sports facilities are closed and expected to reopen in the second phase, which could start before the end of this month and last several months.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said last Monday that it is "very uncertain" whether Covid-19 restrictions will be eased enough by September such that crowds can gather to watch the F1 night race here. He was responding to a question about the viability of holding large events such as the F1 and Singapore Sevens in the coming months.

Last year's Sevens drew 57,000 fans over the weekend to the National Stadium.

In response to media queries, Singapore Sevens general manager Steven Rodaway said preparations for the event have been going well.

"With Covid-19 being a key consideration in our event planning, we are closely monitoring the situation in Singapore and globally," he added. "The health and safety of spectators, teams and event personnel is our highest priority.

"To ensure we deliver a safe event experience, we will continue to take guidance from the Ministry Of Health and World Rugby."

