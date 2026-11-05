Fiji select former England international Hughes to face France

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FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Premiership - Bristol Bears v Gloucester Rugby - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol, Britain - May 17, 2021 Gloucester Rugby's Santiago Carreras in action with Bristol Bears' Nathan Hughes Action Images/Paul Childs/File Photo

Nov 5 - Fiji have selected former England international Nathan Hughes for their Nations Championship clash against France in Lyon on Saturday, the second game in charge for new coach Jake White.

• Fiji-born number eight Hughes, 35, won 22 caps for England between 2016 and 2019 and gets another shot at international rugby late in his career

• He is eligible to represent Fiji under World Rugby's revised Regulation 8, which allows players to switch international allegiance after a three-year absence from their previous national team provided they have a qualifying birthright connection and World Rugby's approval

• Hughes will form a loose trio with Pita-Gus Sowakula and Kitione Salawa in the back row of the scrum, with locks Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila ahead of them

• Props Eroni Mawi and Luke Tagi will be either side of captain Tevita Ikanivere at hooker

• Isikeli Rabitu is at flyhalf with Simione Kuruvoli in the number nine jersey and centres Vinaya Habosi and Iosefo Masi filling the midfield

• Wings Jiuta Wainiqolo and Selestino Ravutaumada are part of a back three that also includes Salesi Rayasi

• Fiji also meet Ireland in Dublin on November 14 and Italy in Udine a week later

Fiji: 15-Salesi Rayasi, 14-Selestino Ravutaumada, 13-Iosefo Masi, 12-Vinaya Habosi, 11-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10-Isikeli Rabitu, 9-Simione Kuruvoli, 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Kitione Salawa, 6-Pita-Gus Sowakula, 5-Isoa Nasilasila, 4-Mesake Vocevoce, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Tevita Ikanivere (captain), 1-Eroni Mawi

Replacements: 16-Zuriel Togiatama, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Inoke Ravuiwasa, 19-Peceli Yato, 20-Elia Canakaivata, 21-Frank Lomani, 22-Ben Volavola, 23-Sireli Maqala REUTERS