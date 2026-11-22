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UDINE, Italy, Nov 21 - Fiji earned their first win of the Nations Championship with a 21-16 victory over Italy on Saturday, with captain Tevita Ikanivere scoring two tries, and the sides will meet again next Friday after both finished bottom of their groups.

The game lived up to its promise to be an evenly contested affair, with Italy one spot behind 10th-placed Fiji in the world rankings.

The sides, who had each won six of their previous meetings, both went into the final group game having lost all five matches in the competition and Italy finished as the only team without a group win.

Italy took the lead in the ninth minute when Alessandro Ortombina was held up and pushed back from the line, before Stephen Varney passed to Lorenzo Cannone who powered over.

Tommaso Allan converted and tapped over an easy penalty before Fiji closed the gap with captain Tevita Ikanivere's try from a lineout drive in the 18th minute.

Italy went in at the break six points ahead after Allan again opted to take the three points with another penalty close to the line but Fiji roared back with two tries after halftime.

FIJI TRIES

Ikanivere went over under the posts for his second try five minutes after the break and eight minutes later Kitione Salawa pounced on a loose ball, and kicked forward before touching down.

Caleb Muntz converted both scores to give Fiji breathing space and after Allan kicked one penalty into the corner only to see his side lose the lineout, the fullback opted for the three points to put Italy within touching distance 15 minutes from time.

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada came down from the stands to speak to the match officials on the sideline.

"There were two key moments, a try with a forward pass after the break and in the 70th minute where their scrumhalf took the ball from inside the scrum, that's not allowed," Quesada told Sky Sports.

"But let's not talk about referees, they are always right."

His side will have their chance for revenge in Twickenham in six days time, but Italy are on a dismal run after suffering their sixth consecutive loss.

Fiji could have overtaken Japan in the standings with a fourth try, but head coach Jake White will be content to see his side hang on under pressure for the win. REUTERS