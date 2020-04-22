Fiji chair's exit from world rugby council welcome

DUBLIN • World Rugby yesterday welcomed the decision of the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) to stand down chairman Francis Kean from the World Rugby Council after accusations of "rampant homophobia".

The move also means that the 54-year-old, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, is no longer a candidate for the World Rugby Executive Committee.

The election, by electronic ballot, is due on Sunday, with the result set to be announced on May 12.

A report in the Times of London last Sunday revealed that Kean had been accused of "rampant homophobia", with the daily saying there was a recording of him making offensive remarks when he was in charge of the Fijian Prison Service.

The Fiji Rugby Union has seconded Bill Beaumont's bid to serve a second four-year term as World Rugby chairman, with the former England captain being opposed by Argentinian great Agustin Pichot.

World Rugby launched an investigation into the allegations against Kean on Monday and yesterday acknowledged the steps taken by the FRU.

"World Rugby takes all allegations of behaviour that is not in keeping with the sport's strong and inclusive values and bye-laws extremely seriously," it said in a statement. "It is in the best interests of the sport that Mr Kean steps down from the council and his candidature be withdrawn."

Kean had come under further pressure yesterday after fresh allegations were made against him.

Former Samoa captain Dan Leo, chief executive of Pacific Rugby Players Welfare, wrote a scathing open letter that criticised him.

"You may have thought as Pacific Islanders, we would fall in line in support of Kean. But it is extraordinary to anyone involved in the game in the Pacific that Kean is even on the ballot," he said.

Kean, a brother-in-law of Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, is a former commander of the Fijian Navy. He served the majority of his 18-month jail sentence for the manslaughter of salesman John Whippy in home detention, according to local daily Fiji Sun.

Fijian support for Beaumont is seen as a crucial counter-balance to Pichot, who is said to have strong support among other second-tier nations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE