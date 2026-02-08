Straitstimes.com header logo

Figure skating-Malinin, Glenn to compete for U.S. in team finale

FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 07, 2026. Ilia Malinin of United States performs during the the men's short program REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

MILAN, Feb 8 - American big guns Ilia Malinin and Amber Glenn will compete in the free skate for the U.S. on Sunday to conclude the Olympic team event at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

The decision gives Malinin a chance to quickly turn the page on a disappointing Olympic debut in Saturday's short programme, where he was outclassed by Japan's Yuma Kagiyama.

For Glenn, it means the three-time U.S. Champion will take to the Olympic ice for the first time with a chance to help the U.S. secure its second gold medal of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

The U.S. go into the final three events leading with a total of 44 points, followed by Japan on 39, Italy on 37, Canada on 35, and Georgia on 32. REUTERS

