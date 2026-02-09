Straitstimes.com header logo

Figure skating-Japan reduce U.S. lead in team event with stunning pairs programme

FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Figure Skating - Team Event - Men Single Skating - Short Program - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 07, 2026. Ilia Malinin of United States performs during the the men's short program REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

MILAN, Feb 8 - Japan kept their gold medal hopes alive in the team event at the Milano Cortina Olympics with a stunning pairs performance by Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara that reduced them to tears on Sunday and cut the United States' overall lead to two points.

The Japanese world champions opened with a triple twist lift and Miura was left punching the air in delight as they closed their programme with Kihara lifting her above him into their final pose -- a performance that earned them a season's best 155.55 from the judges.

The women and men's free skate will follow later on Sunday to decide the medals.

Defending champions U.S. are on 51 points, Japan are on 49, Italy 45, and Georgia and Canada are tied with 41. REUTERS

