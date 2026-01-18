Figure skating-Georgia's Egadze soars to dominant victory in European championships

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SHEFFIELD, England, Jan 17 - Georgia's Nika Egadze delivered the performance of his career on Saturday, landing four quadruple jumps to run away with the European men's figure skating title and leave a mistake‑ridden field far behind.

The 23-year-old carved through a pressure‑packed free skate with remarkable composure, turning what was expected to be a tight showdown into a commanding victory in the final international event for Olympic-bound European skaters ahead of the Milano Cortina Games.

Skating to Sail by Awolnation, he scored 181.72 points and 273.00 overall for Georgia's first European victory in men's singles.

"When I came to the ice I was a little bit shaky, I started to feel a little bit nervous, but remembered the words of my coaches, I needed to relax a little bit and do it for this amazing crowd," Egadze said.

Matteo Rizzo was second with 256.37 points to secure the second spot on Italy's Olympic team, while Russian-born Georgii Reshtenko of the Czech Republic climbed from eighth after the short program to take third with 238.27 points.

Rizzo was in a battle for the remaining Italian Olympic team spot with Nikolaj Memola, with Daniel Grassl having locked up the country's first spot. Memola, who has been battling injuries, was 11th.

It was a disastrous day for 2022 European silver medallist Grassl, who arrived as the favourite with the top score among the field this season. The Italian fell three times en route to finishing 13th.

The free dance was scheduled for later on Saturday. REUTERS